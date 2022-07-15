One year on from the launch of the Government’s Life Sciences Vision there is a unique opportunity for the UK to become a genuine industry superpower.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed what can be achieved when the NHS, Government, universities, the charity sector and the life sciences industry work together.

There’s an immediate and important opportunity to build an even stronger life sciences innovation culture in the UK. To realise it, we need to maintain and grow this unprecedented collaboration.

