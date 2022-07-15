How biosimilars support sustainability throughout global healthcare systems and deliver the building blocks for vital healthcare

The challenge is common – the solutions are different. Countries have different healthcare systems but, in every country, resources are limited.

In the face of rising patient needs, providing best possible treatments while ensuring the sustainability of our healthcare systems requires vision and bravery. Make no mistake, the widespread adoption of biosimilars is a cornerstone of these ambitions.

