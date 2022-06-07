For the cogs of a cohesive healthcare ecosystem to align, understanding the key players across the modernised NHS landscape is key

The waiting is over. What was once a theoretical set of changes will soon become the new orthodoxy in the NHS, as a wide-ranging package of reforms set out in the Health and Care Bill takes effect.

But what, in practice, will actually change for industry, and which stakeholders will be the most important commercially? Here are some of the ‘runners and riders’ who will now take centre stage throughout the reformed NHS.

Check out the rest of the feature here