Sukhjeen Kaur shares her story of being a young person managing a condition which many assume only affects older people

Despite affecting over 400,000 people in the UK, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is still poorly understood by most. For many, the word ‘arthritis’ provokes an image of a frail, elderly person hobbling around on stiff joints, caused by a lifetime of wear and tear.



This is actually a characterisation of the more common condition, osteoarthritis, which is entirely different from RA, which is an autoimmune condition that can strike at any age. That might leave you asking, what is RA and how does it affect somebody’s life?

