Moving genomic medicine beyond its Kitty Hawk moment is a pivotal challenge for industry and vital milestone for the treatment landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unprecedented level of collaboration among key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, propelling the rapid development and production of three effective vaccines for the US market. Data transparency and sharing played a major role in that success.

The same collaborative approach – driven by data sharing – should now be carried forward to create the next generation of genomic medicines. These are treatments that precisely modify DNA, RNA or their cellular machinery to treat or prevent disease.

