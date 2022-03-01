Healthcare digital guru David Reilly offers four counter-intuitive strategies for supporting effective pharma marketing
Marketing in our industry sometimes requires a counter-intuitive strategy that can adapt, especially in pharma’s dynamic post-pandemic marketing environment. This requires a new model of strategic thinking – one which creates lasting impact and produces more consistent rewards.
With this in mind, I’m going to describe four counter-intuitive approaches to modern digital marketing.
Don’t obsess over the PMCPA code
Obsessing over it can create a culture of fear, however, and a stifling ‘code says no’ mentality can become the enemy of innovative thinking. Many leading pharma company names have had PMCPA code violations brought against them in their quest to test and experiment, which of course involves risks, but it has not curtailed their respective enthusiasm for testing and deploying innovative digital solutions. Get over the code restrictive mindset and work with it.
Indeed, many of the digital products and services currently providing vital innovation, support and capacity to the NHS – in response to COVID-19 – have emerged from the accelerator programme and provide great examples of how tech and digitally inspired innovation is responding to patient needs.
This is not urging you to be different just for the sake of being novel. This is about thinking creatively around the dynamics of patient engagement using clever digital orientated solutions. Study the needs of the HCP and patients carefully and really understand the post-pandemic nuance of crafting meaningful marketing strategies.
David Reilly is founder of Let’s Learn Digital which delivers quality training in digital strategy and emerging technology. Go to letslearndigital.com