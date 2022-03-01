The psychedelics regulatory landscape in Europe is evolving and perceptions are changing but the UK is not quite convinced (yet)

Scientific investigation and research into psychedelic medicine is currently on the rise and progressing at a rapid pace in North America. Europe is starting to wake up to the potential of this sector, but is the industry in the UK and EU moving too slowly?

A body of research now indicates that there are several psychedelic compounds which have substantial medical benefits with very few side effects. This includes research analysing the benefits of MDMA-assisted therapy for severe PTSD and studies into the use of psilocybin and escitalopram for depression, to name a few.

As a result the scientific community has realised the considerable public health benefits in facilitating projects which manage to safely bring new innovative psychedelic medications to market.

The public health applications are equally matched by the commercial benefits that can be unlocked by creating a solid regulatory landscape which welcomes and nurtures such projects. There are now several psychedelics companies listed on the Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). This demonstrates the potential of these corporations to gather interest from the business community and achieve mainstream commercial success.

North American psychedelics companies are now looking to Europe as the next big growth market for the sector. The regulatory landscape in Europe, however, does not currently provide the same hospitable environment.

We can gain an understanding of the regulatory environment in Europe by looking at how psychedelic compounds are currently regulated in some of the continent’s major economies. The UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Spain present different stages of European regulatory development.