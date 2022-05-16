How we recognise and respond to disease is evolving – our future is inseparable from it

With a range of tactics now being deployed to help answer these questions and identify future threats to human health, the role data and analytics play is becoming far more prominent.

Pre-COVID-19, vaccine development was always deemed an arduous process, taking on average between ten and 15 years to accomplish. The scale and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020, however, forced vaccine manufacturers to fast-track a number of key processes, while also investing in ground breaking new technologies.

