Decision intelligence can help to ease winter pressures on the NHS

The long tail effects of the pandemic have hit healthcare services hard and winter is set to compound matters further. Huge backlogs in elective care – with over 6.8m now waiting for treatment – combined with increases in flu admissions, COVID-19 surges, other respiratory infections and patients requiring immediate care – have created a ‘perfect storm’.

Never before have medical professionals had a greater need for new tools and technologies to help.

A connected, whole pathway view from primary care to community care and discharge is required – and this is where AI can help. It can help drive operational performance, potentially allowing staff to prioritise care and ensure the right patients are accessing the right care at the right time, despite the intense pressures.

Check out the rest of this feature here