Making mental health and well-being for all a priority

As a nation, we have never been more aware of the importance of mental health. Yet, despite an increasing understanding of the interconnectedness between mental and physical well-being, it is also fair to say that discussing issues around day-to-day mental well-being remains an uphill struggle.

With individuals – such as frontline NHS workers, students, the elderly and socially disadvantaged – under arguably greater pressure than ever before, the onus is very much on business leaders to drive improvements within their own organisations, on a micro level.

There is a raft of strategies that leaders can embrace. These include initiatives to help individuals better understand and manage their own mental well-being, forums for teams to come together and discuss issues and broader social activities.

