The UK is making progress towards the zero HIV transmissions milestone

As the UK pushes towards the goal of zero new HIV transmissions by 2030, Gilead is striving to challenge inequity, bring forward innovation and eliminate prejudice to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

In the early days of the HIV epidemic, the race was on to find any treatment that could potentially help the thousands of people who were testing positive for the virus. In 1987, a landmark approval of azidothymidine (AZT) marked the start of the journey that we have been on over the last 35 years and the multiple revolutions in treatment that have followed.

There have been ups and downs along the road. Over the years many different treatments that have been able to suppress the virus within the blood to undetectable levels have become available.

