Our AI guru looks at how decision-making can go to the next level with hyperautomation

Interest in hyperautomation has been growing ever since Gartner first coined the term in 2019.

Applied to vast amounts of data, this technique – which involves the simultaneous use of digital operating systems, workflow, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence – can augment decision-making in a way never seen before.

Despite being relatively new, hyperautomation is expected to have far-reaching benefits in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail and telecoms. It promises to dramatically increase efficiency and productivity of businesses, enabling them to deliver seamless customer experiences while enhancing employee engagement and controlling costs.

While the term might not be so widely known in life sciences, hyperautomation could also radically change clinical trials, healthcare and patient outcomes for the better. In a clinical context, it is important to note that hyperautomation could mean the automated delivery of information to augment clinical decision-making – not automate the clinical decision-making.

Check out the rest of this feature here