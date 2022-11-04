The ABPI has brought pharma transparency into the broader healthcare mix and HCP relationships are at its heart

The 7th annual publication of Disclosure UK data by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) was an important event overlooked, ignored and missed by many.

This, in itself, serves as a reminder that, while disclosure and transparency around financial arrangements between pharma companies, HCPs and healthcare organisations is a good thing, the disclosure process is still not good enough to be properly meaningful for its stakeholders – the industry, HCP peers, HCOs or the general public. But it could be.

Within Government, it is a legal requirement for MPs to disclose financial benefits made to them outside their salaries. Similarly, under the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) Code, the pharmaceutical industry has a requirement to disclose payments and transfers of value (ToVs) made to healthcare professionals and organisations.

