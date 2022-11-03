People with HIV are living long and fulfilled lives but what if the future of HIV care?

The treatment and management of HIV has a long history, not without its turbulence. In the early years of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, an HIV diagnosis was almost always met with fear and terror, and the belief that it was a death sentence. For many people it was.

Effective treatment, which began to emerge in the mid-1990s, helped some people diagnosed in those early years to survive. In the years since, and with the development of novel treatments, more and more people are showing they can live long and fulfilling lives while also being HIV positive.

Most recently, the advent of U=U (undetectable = untransmittable) now means that people who are on effective treatment and have an undetectable viral load cannot pass the virus on to their sexual partners.

Check out the rest of this compelling feature here