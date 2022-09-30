Brain health vs mental health – redefining how neurological conditions are understood

Brain health as a therapeutic area has recently been turned on its head – quite literally. The WHO created a tectonic shift in the neurological world by acknowledging the lack of terminology to encompass all terms across the spectrum of cognitive, sensory, social-emotional, behavioural and motor domains and then creating one to capture this spectrum.

Yet, the impact of establishing the term ‘brain health’ is not just limited to healthcare systems and how they treat people with serious conditions like dementia or epilepsy, but to all those across the world struggling with poor mental health. Changes to medical terminology happen frequently, responding to a greater understanding of a condition or a disease.

These changes are vital, especially when they re-categorise numerous neurological conditions into a clear term, attempting to destigmatise them and demonstrating that they are treatable in one clear stroke.

