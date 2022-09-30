UK healthcare has been dubbed an institution made by men for men, but the NHS is on the cusp of an integral change

While significant disparities between healthcare for women and men remain, a shift in political attitude – supported by a recognition that women and men have different health needs throughout their lives – should herald a new era of healthcare for women.

The challenge is not only in changing clinician awareness and understanding and creating better, more relevant pathways for female specific health issues, but also encouraging women to demand better health outcomes, from puberty through fertility, menopause and beyond. Better information combined with tailored, relevant service delivery will be key to achieving the early intervention that underlines the preventative care model.

