Getting closer to the patient – pharma industry reputation in a post-COVID landscape

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, the list goes on. We’re now as familiar with these brand names as we are with Apple, Coca Cola and Nike, and this shift has completely changed the playing field for pharmaceutical companies when it comes to growth.

Before the COVID pandemic, the general public was never so acutely aware of which organisations created their medicines or vaccines. National vaccination programmes are not new. The population receives routine vaccines from a few weeks old and – with the flu injection – into their later life.

We’re used to vaccines. And several times over. What we were, until very recently, not used to is knowing so much about who is making them, what is in them, where they are manufactured and how those responsible are making vaccines as safe and quickly as possible to serve a global population.

Check out the rest of this feature here