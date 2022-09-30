Is our industry really opening doors for women?

Since this Editor initially peered into the impossibly complicated and expansive pharmaverse, over ten years ago, our culture has shifted quite radically – I stress, ‘quite’.

When I first started looking around for different people to talk to beyond the dominating profile within industry (and, by that, I mean those who were not white, middle-class and male) I would virtually have to assume the role of a private detective.

Yes, I’m in a pretty good position to recognise that the ‘dimension of difference’ in industry is becoming, as the internet would say, ‘a thing’. And, make no mistake, it’s a good thing. On the subject of women, the number of positions in leadership roles has historically been either woefully inadequate or just plain laughable.

