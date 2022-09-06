Conversational AI may hold the key to igniting mobile digital engagement within clinical trials

The concept of convenience is the central driver for the movement towards decentralised clinical trials – specifically, making things as easy as possible for trial participants.

After all, there is no trial if there are not enough participants. If the hurdles are too high, recruitment targets will be missed, or worse, high patient attrition rates and non-adherence could reduce the overall sample size and compromise the study. Many trials are over before they even begin!

The concept of decentralisation is broad, but the general idea is about making things easier for participants by bringing the trial to them in their homes or neighbourhood. By removing as much inconvenience as possible, researchers have better odds of hitting their recruiting targets and keeping participants engaged throughout the trial. Decentralised trials are also helping improve trial diversity, which is a priority for most clinical research organisations (CROs).

