Obtaining the right mix of patients from different ethnic, racial and demographic backgrounds requires a strategic approach leveraging community-based resources and patient-friendly technologies

Improving diversity among clinical trial participants is a critical component for ensuring that research data accurately represents the population among which the intervention is intended to treat.

Championed by both regulators and industry, many initiatives and technological innovations aimed at improving the diversity of clinical trial participants have been reasonably successful, but there’s still much more. Ultimately, all clinical studies must be accessible to a broader and more diverse mix of patients from different ethnic, racial and demographic backgrounds.

