The challenge of achieving functioning NHS digital change cost-effectively

Whether or not the UK is experiencing a black hole in public finances, there is no doubt that cost pressures will affect every area of public spending over the next few years.

And while the NHS may have been ring-fenced from the most severe austerity measures, spiraling costs, an untenable reliance on agency workers and the continuing escalation of demand created by a growing and ageing population are creating extraordinary pressures.

As the Chancellor has emphasised, efficiency is a priority and technology – especially the Digital Transformation targets created by NHS Digital – is seen as key to achieving a more cost-effective health service.

Check out the rest of this feature here