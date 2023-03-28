HCP common goals – a deal with the devil or a blessing in disguise?

In the January edition of PharmaTimes I explored how pharma is still struggling with customer-centricity and shared examples of organisations pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when you get serious about customer needs.

The article was welcomed by the community; job done. Only, it isn’t. Far from it. Like my dog, Tommy, with his bone (or rather, a revolting rubber doughnut thing), I can’t let it go. An organisation’s ability to meet actual customer and patient needs is too fundamentally important for everyone. So, here comes round two. Ding ding.

Pharmaceutical companies have four main stakeholder groups – shareholders, employees, patients and customers – with healthcare providers, regulators and policymakers, delivering a potential fifth. Let’s take a quick look at what kind of attention each group gets.

