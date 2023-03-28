Navigating the maze of NHS medicines optimisation requires a truly joined-up approach

Working in the medicines sector, it is difficult to avoid hearing the phrase ‘the right medicine for the right patient at the right time’ to which some might sagely add ‘at the right point in the pathway’.

Who in pharma could really argue with that? It’s in our interests for medicines to be used correctly, safely, sustainably and cost-effectively.

It’s also the mantra of medicines optimisation – the decade-old NHS pharmacy initiative to improve prescribing outcomes, adherence and safety, while reducing waste.

