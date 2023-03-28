Companies are getting closer to their end users but does industry really understand its customers?

Pharma plays a critical role in promoting health and well-being around the world. In order to effectively serve patients, however, it is essential that industry prioritises language inclusivity.

This means ensuring that all patients, regardless of their language or cultural background, have access to and can understand the resources and services they need.

According to a recent report by RWS, Unlocked 2023: In Understanding We Trust, nearly half – 44% – of global consumers are frustrated by the dominance of the English language on the internet and technology.

