Is breast cancer care across Europe good enough?

Almost four million people across Europe are diagnosed with a form of cancer each year. Breast cancer is the most common in women with an estimated incidence of over 500,000 annually, causing more deaths in women in Europe than any other type of cancer.

Despite such statistics, a recent patient survey about genomic testing in early-stage breast cancer, conducted by Cancer Patients Europe (CPE), a new pan-European pan-cancer patient association, in collaboration with Exact Sciences, revealed a gap in the education given to women about their breast cancer and appropriate treatment options for them.

Check out the rest of this feature here