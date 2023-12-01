How the future of UK healthcare can be driven by small and medium businesses

According to new research, small and medium businesses (SMBs) with fewer than 250 employees that adopt innovative cloud technology and AI can drive a huge productivity boost to the UK economy.

For healthcare in particular, cloud-supported SMBs could facilitate 58 million remote health consultations annually by 2030, providing a significant uptick in breadth of care across the UK.

The UK health system is facing an increasing demand on its services. The National Health Service (NHS) goals for 2023/2024 include recovering its productivity and plans to continue on the trajectory to deliver 50 million more appointments in general practice by March 2024.

