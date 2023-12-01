A patient-centric approach to the NHS’s digital transformation

In 2023, the NHS celebrated its 75th anniversary. In its own words, the NHS has ‘always evolved and adapted to meet the needs of each successive generation’.

This evolution has been powered by numerous technological innovations since 1948 that have modernised the NHS’s operations and improved the quality of care it provides to its patients.

The path of technological evolution has not always been smooth, however, nor has every project been successful.

In June this year, the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee published a report titled Digital Transformation in the NHS, which detailed five key areas where the government must act to improve the NHS.

