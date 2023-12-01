The technology that is shaping brain tumour studies

Patients living with severe or rare diseases face many challenges, but accessing novel therapeutics through clinical research should not be one of them.

International Brain Tumour Awareness Week presented a timely opportunity to consider how the clinical trials industry navigates research into notoriously difficult-to-study indications, such as brain tumours.

For example, in recurrent glioblastoma, a type of brain tumour, registrational studies investigating new potential treatments have a high failure rate, even in cases where there has been positive early-stage data.

