The Marketer and Communications Awards 2023 confirmed that the voices across our industry are in excellent health. John Pinching reports

Many, many years ago a caveman – frustrated by a lack of heat and light – struck a rock against the ground. The resulting spark ignited some conveniently placed grass and, from this, a fire started – a twisted fire started.

The caveman duly went to the cave next door and espoused the virtues of its hot new breakthrough. The neighbour was incredibly impressed and, hence, both ‘marketing’ and ‘communication’ were born (and fire was discovered).

It was a moment that lit the touchpaper for warmly embracing scientific achievement (literally and figuratively). And this is essentially what the annual PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year Awards and PharmaTimes Communications Awards aim to do each and every year.

Check out the rest of this feature here