Making sustainability an agenda-setting priority in 2024 and beyond

Outlining and achieving sustainability goals are not only critical for our planet, but also saving critical continuity. What goals will your company set this new year?

Sustainability goals are an important part of a company’s strategy and by meeting those goals, not only does a company improve its environmental impact, it can also increase its profitability.

At Cytiva, 95% of our emissions are scope 3, which means they occur outside of our immediate operations. There are ways we can reduce our global carbon footprint while also ensuring our products are delivered safely.

