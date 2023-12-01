John Pinching reflects on an unforgettable Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas 2023

It may have been the 13th year of PharmaTimes’ epic Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas Awards but this occasion was nothing about luck (good, bad or otherwise!).

This occasion – as history dictates – was purely about saluting a huge abundance of transatlantic talent, through the high-res lens of modern pharma and the life sciences pharmaverse.

And what an impressive band of visionaries duly convened at the opulent Sheraton Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina for the annual competition crescendo.

