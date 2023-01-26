Looking Ahead: How to engage with the NHS in 2023

Make no mistake, you don’t need precognitive powers to forecast this year’s set of challenges.

Suboptimal care (for patients), financial constraint and operational hurdles (for NHS leaders), unprecedented workload and competition for increasingly scarce resources (for clinicians), and a scrabble for access, adoption and increasing market share (for pharma – and that’s before we even mention the VPAS increase).

Wilmington Healthcare’s stablemate Health Service Journal has explored this via its excellent HealthCheck podcast – What does 2023 have in store for the NHS?

