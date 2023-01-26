AI visionaries need to win the trust of the medical profession

Though it has the potential to be truly revolutionary, the use of AI in pathology and other areas of medicine is ‘still in its infancy’ as was explained by collaborators and colleagues in a recent paper for the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN).

AI itself is still maturing – being developed and refined – and debates are ongoing about how it can be deployed ethically, particularly in fields like medical research and healthcare.

So, of course, there may be scepticism about the adoption of AI in something as serious as, say, pre-implantation biopsy analysis ahead of renal transplants. But, as we outlined in our JASN paper, this is one of the areas that has the most potential for radical enhancement – something that could save lives and, for the NHS, millions of pounds a year.

