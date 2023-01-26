What Sanofi is doing to lead the way on attaining human health

‘Human health’ – the World Health Organization defines health as ‘a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.’

As an innovative global healthcare company, at Sanofi we strive to prevent illness while also providing potentially life-changing treatments.

In the UK, we stand by the 3.5 million people who will experience a rare disease during their lifetime and the 19 million who currently live with a long-term health condition. Working to reduce the impact of rare and chronic disease is our bread and butter. But, what about the ‘complete physical, mental and social well-being of people’?

Check out the rest of this feature here