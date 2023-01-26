Navigating the complexity of regulatory classification in bioprinting

Bioprinted products hold huge promise for medical breakthroughs, but developers must deal with regulatory classification complexities and many different factors can influence this.

The scope for 3D printing has expanded significantly in recent years thanks to its potential for creating and replicating diverse complex shapes with great precision.

One of the most exciting developments has been the growth of this technology into cell and tissue-based clinical applications – otherwise known as bioprinting. This rapidly emerging field refers to the printing of biological components to produce living tissue, bone, organs or parts thereof.

