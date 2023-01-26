A look at the latest progress in digitised clinical trials suggests that decentralisation does deliver

There has been significant progress in decentralised and hybrid clinical trials in the last few years, ushered in most recently by the global COVID-19 pandemic that forced major shifts in how we approach the digitisation of clinical trials.

Although the recent uptake has been considerable, variations of these decentralised clinical trial components have been successfully implemented and ongoing for quite some time, and we have seen different phases and scales of adoption across the board.More organisations are rolling out pilot programmes, implementing hybrid trials more extensively and overall delving deeper into decentralisation to explore the benefits it offers. Regulators, too, are increasingly on board, especially in light of the increased diversity of patient populations that decentralised clinical trials can bring, which is a key strategic focus in the industry.

