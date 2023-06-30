How AI can positively change the clinical trials industry

As AI continues to transform the way we all live, we are seeing that the impact of the technology is equally profound in the healthcare industry, specifically in clinical trials.

Data is a fundamental part of clinical trials and the sheer volume of data being generated is staggering. Trials today collect seven times more data than trials of 20 years ago , and that data comes from a wide variety of sources – data collected at sites, images, sensors, genomics and patient-reported outcomes, among others.

Trials have also become more complex, as therapies that are being developed have become more complex and targeted, making it more challenging to successfully run and complete trials. It’s no wonder that the majority of studies fail to meet enrolment timelines.

