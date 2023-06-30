Levelling up – the NHS’ healthcare equity campaign and why pharma should back it

Let’s first of all define what we’re talking about.

‘Health inequalities’ refers to all the inequalities that occur in a population around mortality and morbidity.

This could be for a variety of reasons around a marginal group, and be affected by housing, transport, education, the environment, social care, the economy and more – it’s not just to do with healthcare and the NHS.

‘Healthcare equity’ is what the NHS is striving for, and what it can actually do something about. It may require special local interventions and targeted means of access to allow these marginalised groups to achieve outcomes comparable to the best.

Check out the rest of this feature here