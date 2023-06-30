Creating an inclusive vibe must be a pharma vision we all share

It’s no secret that diversity is a key driver of innovation.

There has been an abundance of research demonstrating that organisations benefit from diversity of thought. Diverse teams are better at making innovative ideas happen, as groups of people with different life experiences are better able to recognise challenges and offer up creative solutions.

But for pharmaceutical companies looking to unleash their organisation’s pioneering potential, diversity is only one piece of the puzzle. For a team to truly achieve its potential, leaders must strive to foster a culture that’s not just diverse, but also inclusive.

The benefits of an inclusive culture go beyond innovation – inclusion is a strategic asset that gives pharma companies the opportunity to unlock individual potential, accelerate team performance, attract top talent and drive innovation.

