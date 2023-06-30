Superpower or Clark Kent – what is the future for UK life sciences?

Because our prime minister is not given to bouts of incontinent boosterism, his recent boast that the UK will be a science and technology ‘superpower’ by the end of the decade was met with some measure of seriousness.

It helped that, rather than engaging in the kind of groundless sloganeering redolent of his predecessor but one, Rishi Sunak’s proposal appeared to have some detailed thought behind it.

There was the promise of cash, in the form of £360m of investment; a new science and technology framework that will embrace developing technologies, including artificial intelligence and supercomputing; and ten-point plan to exploit post-Brexit freedoms, to craft ‘pro-innovation regulations’ and develop a ‘pro-innovation culture’ in the public sector.

