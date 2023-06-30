How can we create trust in AI across the vast pharmaverse?

The proliferation of AI/ChatGPT resources during the initial months of 2023 has raised several questions across the pharma industry around its use and, indeed, misuse.

As recently as March, commentary around its effectiveness or potential was circulating around the internet. In December of 2022, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI was quoted as saying: “ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness.”

We were left with questions. ChatGPT and other AI tools, such as Google Generative AI have the potential to play a positive role in pharma. Google Generative AI makes it easier for developers to build on their platform and pulls answers from medically approved content.

