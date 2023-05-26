Three years on, how did the pandemic transform pharmacovigilance?

During those early months of the pandemic, pharmacovigilance (PV) was thrust into the spotlight in a way that many of the industry’s workforce had never felt before.

The public was more aware of health regulators and terms such as ‘adverse events’ became part of general society’s vocabulary. The demand for information was high and everyone in PV had to find ways of keeping up while ensuring the testing and subsequent data was robust.

Three years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the life sciences, medical and pharmaceutical sectors are still feeling the effects, but we have learnt valuable lessons that make the industry a better place.

Check out the rest of this feature here