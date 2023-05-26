Why commercial sponsors should continue to choose the UK when delivering clinical research

In the race to market, country and site selection are high-stakes decisions among commercial sponsors of clinical research.

For the UK, it’s imperative that we continue to attract research to ensure access to innovative treatments for patients. Could country-wide, data driven placement, enabled through a partnership approach, be the solution to bridge the gap?

The UK life sciences industry is at a crossroads, according to recent reports. Among these, the ABPI-authored Rescuing patient access to industry clinical trials in the UK (October 2022) asserts that the UK has dropped in global rankings from 4th in 2017 to 10th in 2021 for phase III industry-sponsored clinical trials.

