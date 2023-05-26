Cambridge is the jewel in pharma’s crown but it is due a polish

The Cambridge cluster began in 1960 with the formation of Cambridge Consultants as a way of linking the technical expertise of the university with the needs of industry.

Today, it comprises around 5,000 knowledge intensive firms, employing 61,000 people and generating combined annual revenues of more than £15.5 billion.

As one of Europe’s largest technology clusters, it is a significant success but there is still some frustration that it is not meeting its true potential. In commercial terms, the Cambridge cluster is still only scratching the surface of what is achievable.

