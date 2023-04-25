Therapeutic cancer vaccines can destroy our most formidable enemy

Laboratory research, digital technologies and regulatory authorities are working hand in hand to bring therapeutic cancer vaccines to market.

Cancer research has come a long way in a short space of time. As immunotherapy and gene therapy pioneer Dr Stephen Rosenberg has pointed out, the traditional tools available to treat cancer – surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy – now have a fourth pillar. immunotherapy.

Advances in immunotherapy treatments, starting with early steps such as interleukin-2, and more recently the US FDA-approved immunotherapies that target critical immunoregulatory molecules cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) and the programmed cell death receptor 1 (PD-1) represent significant advances and are now standard of care treatments for advanced melanoma.

Check out the rest of this feature here