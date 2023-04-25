‘Women in Pharma’ is a new group that’s been making waves on LinkedIn. PharmaTimes caught up with the founders to discover more

Miriam and Sarah bounce in wearing their bling trainers, brimming with fizz – purpose shining from their eyes. Their energy is infectious. But why the need for Women in Pharma?

“The funny thing is I really never thought of myself as a woman. I had an allergy to loud groups of women and was always happy being one of the guys,” reflects Miriam, VP marketing EMEA for Santen, a specialist ophthalmology company.

So, how did she come to co-found the trailblazing Women in Pharma project?

“I’ve got Sarah to thank for that. It was her idea and I couldn’t resist,” Miriam confided.

