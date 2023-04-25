Decarbonising the pharma supply chain and the journey to net zero

The impact of climate change on global health is already clear to see, with WHO naming it as the biggest threat to health facing communities today. Without change, the risk is only set to increase.

It’s estimated every year between 2030 and 2050 climate change will cause an additional 250,000 deaths. This startling fact highlights how closely linked the health of the planet and the health of people are.

The pharmaceutical industry finds itself at the centre of the issue, both contributing to the climate crisis and offering part of the solution by minimising its effects on our health.

Despite being 28% smaller than the automotive industry, the pharma industry is more carbon-intensive with 13% higher emissions. Over half of these come from the supply chain.

