The ‘Clinician of the Future 2023’ report suggests that healthcare professionals are preparing to embrace generative AI

The world we’re living in is changing rapidly and the future of health is being profoundly shaped by several interconnected factors.

Advancements in medical technology are driving unprecedented innovations, allowing for more accurate diagnoses, personalised treatments and enhanced patient outcomes.

Simultaneously, cutting-edge technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and telehealth are revolutionising patient care by enabling doctors and nurses to make data-driven decisions and tailor approaches to meet the needs of each and every patient.

Check out the rest of this feature here