How can pharma re-engage with primary care?

UK pharma knows the integration revolution in the NHS is now in full swing. For nearly 18 months now we’ve not just been talking about, but dealing with, the new landscape of 42 Integrated Care Systems in the English NHS. We’ve seen their plans, know what many of their priorities are, and stakeholder-mapped the service leads and decision-makers.

ICSs are the now the standard operating unit of the NHS. We know they will be operationally independent – as per the Hewitt review – and budgets for specialised services will be completely devolved to them and added to the system pot by April 2024.

Having said that, the actual specialised medicine cheque-signers will still be about three people monitoring pass-through payments in NHS England – so don’t worry about your rebate prices being made public any time soon.

