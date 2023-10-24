Pierre Morgon is Executive Vice President of Portfolio Strategy and Supranational Affairs, as well as Managing Director Europe, at CanSino Biologics

CanSinoBIO is an industry-leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the mission of developing, producing and commercialising innovative, high-quality vaccines at affordable prices. Above all the company is focused on ensuring accessibility for people living in countries that need them most.

Pierre Morgon, Executive Vice President of Portfolio Strategy and Supranational Affairs, and Managing Director Europe, at CanSinoBIO, explains: “In following our company mission, we have established a rich portfolio of vaccines that comprises of affordable versions of existing vaccines as well as innovative vaccines that address unmet medical, technological or policy needs.

“Our proudest achievements to date include the development and commercialisation of vaccines for well-known public health threats such as COVID-19 and Ebola, positively impacting the lives of millions of people,” he adds.

